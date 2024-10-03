IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells $396,400.00 in Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $396,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,829,739 shares in the company, valued at $36,265,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $397,800.00.
IBEX Stock Down 2.4 %
IBEX stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. IBEX Limited has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $332.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99.
Institutional Trading of IBEX
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
