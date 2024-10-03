Insider Buying: ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Acquires C$48,500.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.50 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$47.50 per share, with a total value of C$475,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 1,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,650.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.73. ATCO Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$32.90 and a twelve month high of C$48.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.08.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

