Insider Buying: Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Purchases C$16,145.50 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Belanger Houston acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,145.50.

Calian Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CGY stock opened at C$46.60 on Thursday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$42.88 and a 12-month high of C$61.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. The stock has a market cap of C$552.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 5.0379198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

CGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.00.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

