Insider Buying: Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Director Buys 35,714 Shares of Stock

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. purchased 35,714 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Up 1.4 %
Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $20.10.
Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile
