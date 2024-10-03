Insider Buying: Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Director Buys 35,714 Shares of Stock

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. purchased 35,714 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

