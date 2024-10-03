Insider Buying: Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR) Director Buys 94,200 Shares of Stock

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR – Get Free Report) Director Edward Goldthorpe bought 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$187,458.00.

Mount Logan Capital Price Performance

Mount Logan Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$9.21 million and a PE ratio of -20.80.

About Mount Logan Capital

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

