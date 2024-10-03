Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $78,604.24 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $270.17 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

