Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.24 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.15.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
