Invesco Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,949. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $10.47.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
