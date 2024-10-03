Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly Sells 75,000 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$303,750.00.

Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly sold 23,388 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.53, for a total transaction of C$82,559.64.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

RUP stock opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.52. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.