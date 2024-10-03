John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

