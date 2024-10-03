Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Lamb Weston updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.
Lamb Weston Price Performance
NYSE:LW opened at $66.59 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Maximize Your Returns: 3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5%
- Stock Average Calculator
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.