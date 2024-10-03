Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Lamb Weston updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $66.59 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.