LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.67.

NYSE LCII opened at $120.12 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 532.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

