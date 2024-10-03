MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $16.89 on Thursday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
