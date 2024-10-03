MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $16.89 on Thursday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

