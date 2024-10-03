Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINFree Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 0.9 %

MRIN stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.52. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

