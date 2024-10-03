MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CXE opened at $3.98 on Thursday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

