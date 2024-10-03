Milton C. Ault III Buys 50,000 Shares of Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS) Stock

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Get Free Report) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $47,087.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hyperscale Data Stock Performance

Shares of Hyperscale Data stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Hyperscale Data, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Hyperscale Data (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyperscale Data had a negative net margin of 99.01% and a negative return on equity of 228.39%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter.

About Hyperscale Data

Hyperscale Data, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

