Milton C. Ault III Sells 35,600 Shares of Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Stock

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 35,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $17,444.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,414,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,158.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Algorhythm Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIME opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

Algorhythm Company Profile

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

