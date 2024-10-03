MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$46.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$40.45 and a 12 month high of C$60.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.84.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.14. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of C$303.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.2289377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

