National Bankshares Analysts Give Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) a C$3.50 Price Target

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) received a C$3.50 target price from investment analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.12% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Down 1.2 %
Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Copper and Gold
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.