National Bankshares Analysts Give Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) a C$3.50 Price Target

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) received a C$3.50 target price from investment analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

WRN opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 28.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.06 million, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.76. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$2.27.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

