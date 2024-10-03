National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $42.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts have commented on NSA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

NSA opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,468,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 277,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

