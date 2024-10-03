NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.07.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.
Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.