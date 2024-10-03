NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.07.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

