Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NMRA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,754.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,754.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $363,606.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,926 shares of company stock worth $1,067,758. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after buying an additional 371,350 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,940,000 after acquiring an additional 190,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,354,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 456,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

