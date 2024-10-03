New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NMFCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFCZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,484. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

