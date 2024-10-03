NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) & PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Head to Head Contrast

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PDD and NextMart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 28.92% 48.14% 26.86% NextMart N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PDD has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextMart has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $34.88 billion 6.02 $8.45 billion $7.55 20.23 NextMart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PDD and NextMart”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than NextMart.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PDD and NextMart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 2 8 2 3.00 NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDD presently has a consensus target price of $177.78, indicating a potential upside of 16.42%. Given PDD’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PDD is more favorable than NextMart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of PDD shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of NextMart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PDD beats NextMart on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

