NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Strong Earnings

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $88.69 and last traded at $88.48. Approximately 2,963,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,551,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.40.

The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $533,533,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after buying an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,049 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.39.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

