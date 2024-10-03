Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Northeast Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.
Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance
NECB stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $345.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93.
About Northeast Community Bancorp
Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
