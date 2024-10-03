Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

NYSE NVO opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day moving average of $132.66. The firm has a market cap of $522.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

