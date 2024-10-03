Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.09. 44,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.23.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

