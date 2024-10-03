Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NQP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 31,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.89.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
