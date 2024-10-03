Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NQP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 31,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.