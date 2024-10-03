PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNF opened at $8.39 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

