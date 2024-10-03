PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

PLDT Trading Up 0.4 %

PHI opened at $27.45 on Monday. PLDT has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.634 dividend. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PLDT by 337.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in PLDT by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PLDT during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

