Roth Mkm Trims American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Target Price to $4.00

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of American Resources to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

American Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

AREC stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. American Resources has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.15.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). American Resources had a negative net margin of 332.74% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

