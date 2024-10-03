RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells $153,045.45 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $153,045.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,305.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $151,962.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $164,889.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00.

RxSight Stock Performance

RxSight stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.22. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in RxSight by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,442,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,581,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 302,367 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in RxSight by 438.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 291,733 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RXST. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

