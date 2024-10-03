Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $39.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

ST has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

ST opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

