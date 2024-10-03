Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$44.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOY. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total transaction of C$66,532.60. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total value of C$66,532.60. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total transaction of C$62,187.19. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,498 shares of company stock worth $1,063,920. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$30.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$27.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

