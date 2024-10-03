StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Monday, August 26th.
Sequans Communications Stock Up 2.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
