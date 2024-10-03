StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $41.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.