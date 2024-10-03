StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
PULM opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.99.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.86% and a negative net margin of 95.18%.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
