StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.20. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.