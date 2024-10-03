TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as C$65.40 and last traded at C$65.23, with a volume of 4428918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.29.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.38.

In other news, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total value of C$164,761.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,413.16. In other news, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total value of C$71,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,101.56. Also, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total value of C$164,761.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 697 shares in the company, valued at C$41,413.16. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,018. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The stock has a market cap of C$61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4244068 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

