Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($9.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($9.63) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $3.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $0.16. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

