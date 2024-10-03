The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells C$3,216,305.00 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total value of C$3,216,305.00.

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$137.30 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$96.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$135.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of C$223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.69 million. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.756 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.67.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

