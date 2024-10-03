Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Trevena has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -32.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

About Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TRVN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

