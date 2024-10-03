Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Trevena has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $19.23.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -32.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Trevena
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
