Truist Financial Trims Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Target Price to $48.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered Vital Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.91.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $27.60 on Monday. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.17.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Vital Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

