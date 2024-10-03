United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.3 billion-$30.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.9 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.20-$0.80 EPS.
United Natural Foods Stock Down 3.9 %
UNFI stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.64. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $23.15.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
