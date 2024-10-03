UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.
UTStarcom Company Profile
