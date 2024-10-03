Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.55 million, a P/E ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 287,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.