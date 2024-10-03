VanEck FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (ASX:IFRA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.18

VanEck FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (ASX:IFRA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from VanEck FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.
VanEck FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF Price Performance
