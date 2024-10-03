VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $33.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

