Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) vs. Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viper Networks and Radware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Radware 0 1 1 0 2.50

Radware has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Radware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

73.1% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viper Networks and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A Radware -4.73% -0.72% -0.40%

Volatility and Risk

Viper Networks has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Networks and Radware”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks $30,000.00 43.76 N/A N/A N/A Radware $261.29 million 3.64 -$21.59 million ($0.46) -49.17

Viper Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Radware.

Summary

Radware beats Viper Networks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle. The company also provides Alteon, an application delivery and security solution that manages application traffic across cloud and data center locations for optimizing availability and performance; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution. In addition, it offers ERT Security Updates Subscription that provides protection from network elements, hosts, and applications; ERT Active Attackers Feed, a threat intelligence feed to protect against DDoS threats; ERT Protection Packages; Alteon Global Elastic License, a purchasing and deployment subscription; MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal; Location-based Mitigation that enables network traffic based on the geolocation mapping of IP subnets; and Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud. Further, the company provides Cloud Web DDoS Protection, Cloud WAF Service, Bot Manager, Cloud-Native Protector, and Cloud Application Protection Services, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services. It sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

